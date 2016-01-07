FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspended Guatemalan judge granted release on bond in U.S. soccer case
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 7, 2016 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Suspended Guatemalan judge granted release on bond in U.S. soccer case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A suspended Guatemalan judge arrested last month as part of a U.S. investigation into corruption in soccer’s world governing body FIFA won the right to be released from jail on a $4 million bond on Thursday.

Héctor Trujillo was secretary general of the Guatemalan soccer federation and a Constitutional Court judge until his Dec. 4 arrest while aboard a Disney cruise ship. He was granted release by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Levy in Brooklyn, New York.

Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by David Ingram and Tom Brown

