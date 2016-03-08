U.S. charges another defendant in FIFA corruption probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have charged another individual in their sweeping investigation of corruption in soccer and its world governing body FIFA, court papers said, bringing to 42 the number of known people and entities charged in the case.

A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday unsealed papers saying that a defendant named Miguel Trujillo was charged with a felony on March 4. Trujillo’s case is related to publicly known soccer-corruption cases, according to the papers.

However, the papers did not disclose who Trujillo is or what the exact charges are that he faces. A prosecutor in the case declined to comment, and it was not immediately known who would be representing Trujillo.

The papers said Trujillo had waived a formal indictment by a grand jury. Generally, in U.S. courts this is an indication that a defendant plans to plead guilty.

A hearing where Trujillo could enter a plea is scheduled for Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, according to a court calendar. The calendar said he was being held in custody.

The U.S. investigation of soccer has sent Switzerland-based FIFA and other governing bodies into an unprecedented crisis, as executive committee members and national federation presidents have been charged with accepting bribes in exchange for awarding broadcast and marketing contracts.