FIFA official Valcke hits back over $10 mln transactions
June 10, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

FIFA official Valcke hits back over $10 mln transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAMARA, Russia, June 10 (Reuters) - FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke Valcke on Wednesday dismissed allegations of wrongdoing over $10 million in bank transactions that are under investigation by U.S. authorities.

The transactions are central to a U.S. bribery investigation against soccer’s governing body. In an emotional appearance at a news conference in the Russian city of Samara, a venue for the 2018 World Cup finals, he said there were no grounds to blame him or FIFA over the way the funds were used.

He also said he had not been questioned by Swiss prosecutors or police.

. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
