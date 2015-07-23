FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
July 23, 2015 / 12:32 AM / 2 years ago

Trinidad receives extradition papers for Warner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT OF SPAIN, July 22, (Reuters) - The official documents from the United States government requesting the extradition of former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner have been received by Trinidad and Tobago’s Attorney General Garvin Nicholas.

“I can tell you that I have this evening received a formal request for the extradition of Mr. Jack Warner with the supporting extradition package,” Nicholas told reporters.

“The process is now for me to examine the documentation and consider the evidence and decide whether to issue the authority to proceed.”

Warner, 72, currently on bail, is wanted in the U.S. on a dozen charges including bribery, corruption and wire fraud conspiracy.

Warner who was arrested on a provisional warrant will reappear in court on July 27 in relation to his extradition matter.

Editing by Greg Stutchbury

