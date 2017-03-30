FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 5 months ago

FIFA grants 2018 World Cup broadcasting rights in Sub-Saharan Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Soccer governing body FIFA on Thursday said it had awarded media right to five broadcasting groups in Sub-Saharan Africa for the 2018 World Cup and other soccer events taking place in 2017 and 2018.

Zurich-based FIFA said it had granted World Cup rights to the following groups:

* Econet Media, by way of free-to-air and pay-TV transmission for all of sub-Saharan Africa except South Africa

* Supersport, by way of pay-TV transmission throughout the region

* SABC, by way of free-to-air transmission in South Africa

* StarTimes, by way of pay-TV transmission throughout the region, except in South Africa

* CANAL+, by way of pay-TV transmission throughout the region, except in South Africa and Nigeria

Econet Media, Supersport, SABC and StarTimes were granted further media rights for other 2017-2018 events. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)

