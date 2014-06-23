FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-French League to investigate 87 players over betting
June 23, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-French League to investigate 87 players over betting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Eighty-seven professional soccer players are to be investigated for betting on games sanctioned by the French League (LFP), the governing body said on Monday.

“In application of articles 124 of the FFF (French federation) regulations and 407 of the LFP regulations, the Disciplinary Committee will investigate 87 players from professional clubs who have failed to abide by the betting ban on LFP sanctioned games,” the LFP said in a statement.

The LFP added, however, that there was no suspicion of any match-fixing.

Professional soccer players have been barred from betting on LFP matches since Feb. 1, 2012. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O‘Brien)

