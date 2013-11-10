Soccer-Serge the llama joins Ligue 1 circus in Bordeaux

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - After being taken on a tram ride a couple of weeks ago, Serge the llama was treated to a quick tour of Bordeaux’s Chaban Delmas stadium ahead of a Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

The animal became an instant celebrity in France after being abducted from a circus on Oct. 31 by five drunken men who took him out for a stroll in the streets of Bordeaux.

The llama, nicknamed Serge in reference to French singer Serge Lama, received a warm welcome from the Chaban Delmas crowd before the kickoff of Girondins Bordeaux’s game against Nantes, the Canaries.

“We don’t have canaries but we have the llama,” read a banner in the stands.

A draw was organised by the club with the winner being presented to the llama at the stadium, where club president Jean-Louis Triaud happily posed with the animal for photographers. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)