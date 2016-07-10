FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal breaks into jubilation after Euro soccer win
July 10, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Portugal breaks into jubilation after Euro soccer win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 10 (Reuters) - Portugal erupted into jubilation on Sunday as the country defeated France to win the Euro 2016, its first major international soccer championship.

"It's crazy," said Lucas, a young fan in the crowds at Praca do Comercio, the main square in Lisbon where the game had been shown on huge screens. "I'm going to party tonight."

Fireworks and music broke out across the capital, where the game, won 1-0 by Portugal, had been shown on television screens on a blistering hot summer night.

"This is the most amazing thing I've ever seen," said another fan.

The victory was especially sweet because captain Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to leave the game after suffering an injury in the first half, leaving Portugal's team without its star.

The win also helped make up for Portugal's loss to underdog Greece when it hosted the Euro 12 years ago.

Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Peter Cooney

