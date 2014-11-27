Soccer-Galatasaray sack former Italy coach Prandelli - reports

ISTANBUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Galatasaray have dimsissed former Italy World Cup coach Cesare Prandelli after a string of poor results culminating in their exit from European competition, the Dogan news agency reported on Thursday.

Anderlecht beat Galatasaray 2-0 in their penultimate Champions League Group D game on Wednesday, guaranteeing that the Turkish club would finish fourth and miss out on a place in the Europa League.

Prandelli’s dismissal, widely reported by Turkish media, could not immediately be confirmed.

He resigned as Italy manager after they failed to get past the group stage at this year’s World Cup in Brazil.

Galatasaray announced in July that Prandelli was replacing fellow Italian Roberto Mancini, who left the club after less than a season in charge. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ken Ferris)