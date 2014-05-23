FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Bayern sign three-year deal for suits with Armani
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 23, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Bayern sign three-year deal for suits with Armani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich players will be wearing suits made by designer Giorgio Armani from next season after the German double winners signed a three-year deal with the Italian fashion group.

“We are proud and we think it is great that Bayern Munich will in the future be dressed personally by maestro of the fashion world,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement on Friday.

The tailor made suits will be worn at official club functions or when the team travel and will have personalised labels for each of the players, Bayern said.

No financial details of the agreement were released.

Bayern are Germany’s most successful club and one of the richest in the world with an annual turnover of just under 400 million euro ($546.26 million). ($1 = 0.7323 Euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.