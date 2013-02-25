FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Coca-Cola refreshes deal with Bayern Munich to 2016
February 25, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Soccer-Coca-Cola refreshes deal with Bayern Munich to 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soft drinks company Coca-Cola have extended their 45-year sponsorship deal with Bayern Munich by another three years, the duo said on Monday, underlining the financial health of the German club.

No financial details of the agreement were released but the deal will further aid the Bavarian club who are expecting another bumper financial year after posting their best financial results in 112 years with a profit of 11.1 million euros ($14.61 million) for the 2011/12 fiscal year.

The German champions and four-times European Cup winners boosted their turnover by more than 40 million, up from 290.9 million euros for 2010/11.

Bayern have also almost doubled their registered members within nine years from 96,440 in 2002/3 to more than 187,000 in 2011/12.

Bayern hold a 17-point lead in the Bundesliga and are also still in the running for the Champions League and German Cup.

$1 = 0.7598 euros Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston

