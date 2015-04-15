FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp to leave club - source
April 15, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp to leave club - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 15 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp is leaving the German soccer club, a source at the club told Reuters on Wednesday.

German daily Bild earlier reported on its website that Klopp had asked to be released from his contract, which is due to run until 2018, and that former Mainz 05 coach Thomas Tuchel was to replace him.

Borussia Dortmund declined to comment but called a news conference for 1.30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT). (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin)

