FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - No single buyer will be able to win exclusive live TV rights to all soccer games in Germany’s top league, the 1. Bundesliga, for the 2017-2021 seasons, the DFL football league said on Tuesday.

Rupert Murdoch’s Sky Deutschland secured all the live TV rights for the last four seasons for 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion). ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)