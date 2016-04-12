FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's DFL aims for 1.1-1.5 bln eur/yr from TV soccer rights
April 12, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Germany's DFL aims for 1.1-1.5 bln eur/yr from TV soccer rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s football league aims to bring in 1.1 to 1.5 billion euros ($1.3 to $1.7 billion) per season from television soccer rights from 2017, it said on Tuesday - as much as twice what it got for the last four seasons.

“If we land in this corridor we should remain in the top three in Europe,” DFL Chief Executive Christian Seifert told a news conference announcing the start of the auction for the rights to broadcast games in the first and second divisions of Bundesliga in the 2017/18 to 2020/21 seasons.

$1 = 0.8756 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
