Soccer-Bundesliga turnover grows for 11th straight year

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s top flight Bundesliga posted an increase in turnover of almost 7 percent to 2.62 billion euros ($2.85 billion) for the 2014/15 season, its 11th straight year of growth, the German football league (DFL) said on Wednesday.

Turnover in the top two German divisions has grown from just one billion euros 11 years ago to more than three billion in 2014/15. Fans have been attracted by new or renovated stadiums which offer cheaper tickets than in Europe’s other top leagues.

The Bundesliga still trails Spain’s La Liga and the English Premier League in overall financial terms and broadcasting rights revenues. Champions Bayern Munich were the only German team to make the top 10 of the Deloitte Football Money league for 2014-15.

Turnover for the 18 clubs in the top division grew by more than 175 million euros, or 6.94 percent, from 2.45 billion in 2013/14.

The second division also posted record turnover, breaking the half-billion euros level. Combined turnover of the top two divisions exceeded 3 billion euros for the first time.

The 36 teams of the two divisions recorded total profit of 56.4 million euros, the highest since the 2006/7 season, the DFL said.

“Professional structures and a sustainable, healthy financial situation are the foundations for sporting success,” DFL CEO Christian Seifert said.

He warned, however, that the Bundesliga should not always expect record-breaking figures and would need to continue investing in order to remain profitable.

“We at the DFL are working on a variety of levels to maintain the success of the Bundesliga,” he said.

Media revenues rose to 731 million euros from 716 million the previous season.

The DFL is set to announce a new broadcasting rights contract in the coming weeks that is widely expected to provide more than one billion euros per season from 2017 on.

Advertising revenues also rose, to 672 million from 640 million in 2013/14.

Average attendance per game in the top division rose to 42,685 from 42,609 the previous season, still short of the Bundesliga’s record of 44,000 fans per game three seasons ago.

That still makes Bundesliga the best-attended league in Europe -- no other league averages more than 40,000 spectators per game. ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Keith Weir)