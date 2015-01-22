FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-German Bundesliga sees double-digit growth in 2013/14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Bundesliga posted record turnover of 2.45 billion euros ($2.83 billion)for 2013/14, up by more than 12 percent, marking uninterrupted growth for the 10th straight season, the German football league (DFL) said on Thursday.

Turnover was up from 2.17 billion euros in 2012/13 and has more than doubled from a decade ago when it stood at just over one billion.

“German professional football has used its solid financial foundation well in the past years to make an outstanding sporting development,” DFL CEO Christian Seifert said.

“The outlook is positive because financial growth is uninterrupted.”

It still, however, trails Spain’s La Liga and the English Premier League in financial terms.

Media revenues were sharply up by almost 100 million euros to 716 million while advertising revenues jumped to 640 million, up from 578 million the previous season.

Germany’s second division also posted a record turnover of 458 million euros, an increase of almost 10 percent from 2012/13, the DFL said. ($1 = 0.8611 Euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)

