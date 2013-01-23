FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Bundesliga clubs break two billion euro turnover mark
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 23, 2013

Soccer-Bundesliga clubs break two billion euro turnover mark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s 18 Bundesliga clubs posted a record combined turnover of more than two billion euros ($2.66 billion) for the 2011/12 season, up more than seven percent from the previous season, the German football league (DFL) said on Wednesday.

The top-division clubs posted a combined profit after tax of 55 million euros and a total turnover of 2.081 billion euros, up 7.2 percent from 1.941 billion in the 2010/11 season, with 14 of the 18 clubs being profitable, the DFL said.

Second-division clubs also set a turnover record with 384.5 million euros, up 7.4 percent from the previous season.

“The Bundesliga is well equipped to deal with the challenges ahead,” DFL chief executive Christian Seifert told reporters in Frankfurt.

“The foundations for this successful path are financial good sense as well as targeted investment in sporting efficiency and infrastructure.” ($1 = 0.7526 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)

