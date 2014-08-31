FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Midfielder Kagawa returns to Borussia Dortmund
August 31, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Midfielder Kagawa returns to Borussia Dortmund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan international Shinji Kagawa returned to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday after two hapless seasons at Manchester United, signing a four-year contract with last season’s Bundesliga runners-up.

Dortmund’s crowd favourite Kagawa played from 2010-2012 at the Ruhr valley club, helping them to consecutive German league titles in 2011 and 2012 as well as the 2012 German Cup.

He left for United but failed to hold down a starting spot and was not part of new coach Louis van Gaal’s plans for the season.

The creative 25-year-old midfielder had joined Dortmund from Japan’s second division for 300,000 euros ($393,900) in 2010.

1 US dollar = 0.7616 euro Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
