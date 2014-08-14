FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Dortmund exceed turnover target for 2013/14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund beat their target to post a turnover of more than 260 million euros ($347.91 million) in 2013/2014, down from 305 million the previous year when it was boosted by transfer revenues, the club said on Thursday.

Dortmund, last season’s Bundesliga runners-up and German Cup finalists, set a turnover target of 250 million euros after their 2012/13 run to the Champions League final when almost 40 million was also raised from selling midfielder Mario Goetze.

The Ruhr valley club, with the highest attendance per game in Europe, lost another key player to Bayern Munich but striker Robert Lewandowski joined their rivals as a free agent meaning there was no fee for the transfer completed earlier this year.

“Borussia Dortmund have again kept their word,” CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told reporters. “After the transfer-driven turnover in 2012/2013... we had set ourselves, as you know, a target of 250 million.”

Dortmund’s turnover for 2013/14 stood at 260.7 million euros with group earnings at 12 million, the third year in a row that profits were in double digits.

“There is sustainable growth at Borussia Dortmund, the club is very healthy and ambitious on a sporting level,” Watzke said.

Dortmund, Germany’s only publicly traded soccer club, were on the brink of bankruptcy in 2005, but have since recovered to become the country’s second-richest club behind heavyweights Bayern Munich.

“The renewed positive figures are boosting our confidence that in the medium term and without major transfers, we can exceed a turnover of 300 million euros,” Watzke said.

$1 = 0.7473 Euros Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
