Soccer-Booming Bundesliga posts record turnover in 2012-13 season
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 28, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Soccer-Booming Bundesliga posts record turnover in 2012-13 season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Bundesliga turnover rose by more than four percent in the 2012-13 season to 2.17 billion euros ($2.97 billion) as it posted record figures for the ninth straight year, officials said on Tuesday.

Seventeen of the 18 clubs were profitable, up from 14 the previous fiscal year.

Turnover grew by 4.4 percent while operating profit also reached a record high of 383.5 million euros, the German football league said.

The 36 clubs in the top two divisions also posted their ninth straight turnover record with a figure of 2.59 billion euros.

German football has been equally successful on the pitch with Bayern Munich winning the Champions League last season in an all-German final against Borussia Dortmund.

This season a record four Bundesliga clubs have reached the knockout stages.

$1 = 0.7313 euros Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez

