#Broadcasting
February 25, 2016

ProSiebenSat.1 not vying for Bundesliga broadcast rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 plans to stay on the sidelines when media companies bid for rights to broadcast German top-flight soccer matches, the group’s chief executive said after the company published 2015 financial results on Thursday.

“Big sports rights are not economical for us,” Thomas Ebeling said, adding that pricey rights packages for sporting events like Bundesliga matches or the Olympics paid off more easily for pay-TV broadcasters than companies that relied on advertising revenue.

Deutsche Telekom earlier said it planned to register to take part in the upcoming auction for TV rights for Bundesliga matches.

Sky Deutschland currently holds all the Bundesliga live broadcast rights to the end of the 2016/17 season, having paid 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in 2012 to trump a bid by Deutsche Telekom.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

