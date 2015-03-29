Sky eyes Bundesliga broadcast rights - CEO in Sueddeutsche

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - European pay-TV group Sky plans to bid in the next auction of rights to show German Bundesliga soccer matches, its chief executive told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“The Bundesliga is important for us... We have an appetite for further investments,” the paper quoted Jeremy Darroch as saying in an excerpt of an article to be published on Monday.

Sky, via German business Sky Deutschland, won the live cable, satellite and internet TV Bundesliga rights for 2013-2017 three years ago for 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion). An auction for the next four seasons is expected by mid-2016.

Sky also recently agreed to pay a record 4.2 billion pounds ($6.25 billion) fee for broadcast rights to English Premier League soccer matches.

Darroch’s comments come only days after news emerged that Sky Deutschland Chief Executive Brian Sullivan was leaving the company, to be replaced by Carsten Schmidt.

Darroch told Sueddeutsche Zeitung there were no immediate plans to change company strategy after Sullivan’s departure.

“Changes are certainly not to be expected in the short term,” he said, adding that Sullivan had left on good terms.

($1 = 0.6723 pounds)