Soccer-Bundesliga to use goalline technology from next season

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Goalline technology will be used in the German top flight for the first time next season after the clubs voted for its use on Thursday, the Bundesliga said.

The 18 top flight clubs, who had turned it down one year ago, voted 15-3 in favour of adopting the technology following a proposal by Bayern Munich.

“I believe that this is a step forward for German football,” said Reinhard Rauball, president of the German Football League.

“The clubs have recognised that we can no longer ignore this technology development,” added Mainz 05 president Harald Strutz.

GLT is currently used in the English Premier League and was also used at the World Cup in Brazil this year but has not been adopted elsewhere. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Nyon, Switzerland; editing by Justin Palmer)