Soccer-Hearts face funding gap after share sale falls short

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hearts raised more than 1 million pounds ($1.6 million) by selling shares to fans but the Scottish Premier League club warned supporters that its financial crisis was not over.

“The club is still in a perilous position with a near 800,000 pound shortfall between now and the end of the season,” the Edinburgh team said in a statement on Thursday.

Hearts urged fans to help plug the gap by turning out in large numbers for forthcoming home matches at their Tynecastle stadium and buying tickets for a League Cup semi-final with Inverness in January.

Money has long been tight in Scottish soccer and problems have been made worse by the demise of Rangers, who have been forced to relaunch from the fourth tier after collapsing under a pile of debt earlier this year.

Hearts had been hoping to raise up to 1.79 million pounds through the share sale, but only 1.05 million had come in when the offer closed on Wednesday.

Lithuanian businessman Vladimir Romanov is the largest shareholder in Hearts, who have debts of around 24 million pounds.