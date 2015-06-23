FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Brazil skipper Lucio signs for FC Goa
#India Top News
June 23, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Former Brazil skipper Lucio signs for FC Goa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Brazil's soccer player Lucio arrives at a hotel to begin preparations for the Copa America soccer championship in Rio de Janeiro June 20, 2011 in this file photo. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Former Brazil skipper and 2002 World Cup winner Lucio has signed up as FC Goa’s marquee player for the second season of the burgeoning Indian Super League (ISL), the club said on its Twitter feed on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan defender had been playing at home with Palmeiras but will join up with Brazil great Zico, who is head coach of the club in the eight-team competition.

Goa, with a number of Brazilians in the squad, finished the inaugural season of the ISL second in the table before being knocked out in the semi-finals on penalties by eventual winners Atletico de Kolkata, backed by a Spanish contingent.

Last year’s headline signings, former Arsenal duo Robert Pires and Andre Santos, have been released by Goa ahead of the new season which begins in October.

“Lucio has been signed as the marquee player for FC Goa as he was strongly recommended by Zico,” co-owner Shrinivas Dempo has been quoted as saying in the local media.

“We have also signed another Brazilian Andreas and are looking forward for more signings that will boost the squad.”

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
