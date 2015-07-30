Mutu joins Platt at FC Pune City in ISL

Adrian Mutu (R) of Romania controls the ball in front of Walter Alejandro Gargano of Uruguay during their friendly soccer match at National Arena in Bucharest February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Former Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu has joined FC Pune City as their marquee player for the second season of the Indian Super League (ISL), the club announced on Thursday.

Managed by former England captain David Platt, the club also signed former Tottenham Hotspur and Ivory Coast midfielder Didier Zokora for the second season of the eight-team league beginning on Oct. 3.

“The commitment of the management for having me as a part of the club was one of the primary reasons for me to join,” Mutu said in a club statement.

The 36-year-old Romanian, who has played for a string of Italian clubs including Inter Milan and Juventus, was fired by Chelsea in 2004 following a positive test for cocaine.

“This certainly will be one of the biggest challenges of my career so far and I look forward to it,” he said.

“The team has gathered some quality signings from India as well as abroad and excellent backroom staff will make us an exciting side.”

Platt said he was looking forward to working with the player.

“Adrian has experience at the highest level and a professional motivation to succeed,” said the former midfielder.

“I’ve admired him from afar for some years and am very excited at the prospect of us working together for the benefit of FC Pune City.”

The ISL got off to a rousing start last year with Brazilian Zico headlining the managers’ list and its marquee players including Italian duo Alessandro Del Piero and Marco Materazzi, and Frenchman Nicholas Anelka.

Zico has returned for his second year at FC Goa, who also signed former Bayern Munich defender Lucio as their marquee player.

Anelka has returned to Mumbai FC while former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos has joined Delhi as their marquee player and manager.