Soccer-Berlusconi to meet Thai businessman over AC Milan stake sale-source

ROME, April 29 (Reuters) - AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi will hold talks with Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol later on Wednesday to discuss the sale of a stake in the Serie A soccer club, a source close to Berlusconi said.

The source said the meeting may not be decisive but would be “certainly very important”.

A report in Italian financial daily Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday said Taechaubol, who travelled to Italy earlier this week, planned to present a 500-million euro ($550 million) offer for a 51 percent stake in AC Milan.