FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Juve coach Conte files another appeal against ban
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Juve coach Conte files another appeal against ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Antonio Conte has launched a second appeal against a 10-month ban over a match-fixing scandal that may keep him out for the whole Serie A season, Italy’s sporting federation (CONI) said on Wednesday.

Conte asked that the appeal be fast-tracked and the ban be temporarily suspended while it is being reviewed, a statement on CONI’s website (www.coni.it) read.

This is the final appeal Conte can make to a sporting tribunal. No details were given for how long a ruling would take.

Conte, who led Juventus to the Italian title in his first season in charge last term, was banned on Aug. 10 for failing to report two incidents of match-fixing in the 2010-11 season when he was coach of then Serie B side Siena.

In an appeal ruling announced on Aug. 22, he was cleared for failing to report one of the incidents, but the ban was upheld. (Reporting by Daniele Mari, Writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Tom Bartlett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.