a year ago
July 26, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Soccer-Juventus has signed Higuain from Napoli - Napoli spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 26 (Reuters) - Juventus have signed Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli, a spokesman for Napoli said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the contract has been deposited with the League and the deal has been done," Napoli spokesman Nicola Lombardi told Reuters.

Juventus will pay 90 million euros ($98.85 million) in two tranches for Higuain, who still had two years to run on his contract, Lombardi added.

Last season Higuain scored a record 36 Serie A goals for Napoli, who finished runners-up as Juventus won its fifth consecutive title.

The news that he was poised to join Juventus caused anguish among Napoli fans, who gathered in Naples city centre on Saturday to tear up pictures of the Argentine and set fire to replicas of his number nine shirt. ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones)

