Soccer-Pogba inspires Juve, Inter stunned at home

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Paul Pogba scored a typically majestic goal to set Serie A leaders Juventus on the way to a 2-0 win over Chievo while troubled Inter Milan were booed off by their own fans after losing 1-0 to Torino with the last kick of the game on Sunday.

Former Argentina forward Javier Saviola scored his first goal for Verona in a 1-0 win over Atalanta and there was another goal line controversy in the 1-1 draw between Sampdoria and Palermo.

Juve struggled for an hour to break down lowly Chievo before Pogba glided past an opponent and scored with a low, left foot shot from the edge of the area.

The Frenchman also played a large part in the second goal when his volley, following a superb piece of control, was saved by Albano Bizzarri and Stephan Lichtsteiner netted from the rebound.

Inter were booed off at San Siro after Emiliano Moretti was left unmarked to head in from a corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time, giving Torino their first win away over their opponents since 1988.

Inter, who have won only twice in nine league outings since Roberto Mancini took over as coach, are languishing in joint ninth, along with neighbours AC Milan.

Eder gave Sampdoria a sixth minute lead with a breakaway goal and Franco Vazquez fired home a spectacular equaliser for seventh-placed Palermo early in the second half, before the game erupted in controversy.

Michel Morganella’s shot for Palermo hit the underside of the bar but, although replays showed it had crossed the line, no goal was given.

Saviola broke his duck for Verona when he turned the ball in at the near post following good work by Lazaros Christodoulopoulos early in the second half. The 33-year-old has now scored for nine clubs in six countries.

Juve lead with 49 points, eight clear of AS Roma who visit Fiorentina in the evening match. Lazio and Sampdoria are joint third with 34. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Chadband)