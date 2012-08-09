FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Juventus coach Conte match-fixing verdict due Friday
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 9, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Juventus coach Conte match-fixing verdict due Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s football federation (FIGC) will issue its verdicts on Friday on Juventus coach Antonio Conte, defender Leonardo Bonucci and winger Simone Pepe over charges of match-fixing, a FIGC spokesman said.

Conte, who led Juventus to the Serie A title last season, is accused of failing to report match-fixing in two games in the 2010-11 season when he was coach of Siena, then in Serie B.

Italian media have reported widely that Conte will receive a 10-month ban, while his two players will be acquitted.

Bonucci and Pepe are accused of involvement in fixing a Serie A game between Bari and Udinese in 2010, which ended 3-3. Bonucci was playing for Bari and Pepe for Udinese.

If Conte is banned he will have two opportunities to appeal against the verdict.

Reporting by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.