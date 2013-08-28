FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spurs to sign Argentine forward Lamela from Roma
August 28, 2013 / 4:17 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spurs to sign Argentine forward Lamela from Roma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign 21-year-old Argentina forward Erik Lamela from AS Roma for 30 million euros ($40.02 million), the Italian club said on Wednesday.

“AS Roma announce that they have signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur for the definitive sale of Erik Lamela for 30 million euros,” the Serie A club said in a statement to the Italian Stock Exchange.

The deal also includes five million euros linked to performance, the club added.

Roma also announced they have signed 21-year-old Serbia attacking midfielder Adem Ljajic on a four-year deal from Fiorentina for 11 million euros plus four million linked to performance.

