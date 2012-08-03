FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Three-and-a-half year ban requested for Juve's Bonucci
August 3, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Three-and-a-half year ban requested for Juve's Bonucci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s soccer federation (FIGC) prosecutor has asked for a three-and-a-half year ban to be imposed on Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci and one year for winger Simone Pepe over match-fixing, the federation said Friday.

Both played key roles in helping Juventus win Serie A last season.

Bonucci, who also helped Italy reach the Euro 2012 final, is accused of helping to fix the result of a match when he played for Bari in May 2010. The game against Udinese ended 3-3.

Pepe, who was playing for Udinese in the same match, faces a lesser charge of failing to report the alleged fix. Both players deny wrongdoing. The FIGC said its tribunal aims to reach a verdict before the end of next week. (Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Brian Homewood)

