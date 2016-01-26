FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy police says probing top soccer clubs over alleged tax evasion
January 26, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Italy police says probing top soccer clubs over alleged tax evasion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s finance police said on Tuesday it was carrying out asset seizures after uncovering an established system of alleged tax evasion involving 35 soccer clubs in the country’s top two divisions.

Tax police in the southern city of Naples were carrying out a decree to seize assets worth more than 12 million euros ($13 million) from 58 people involved in professional soccer, a Naples prosecutor said in a statement.

Sources said earlier senior executives from Serie A clubs AC Milan, Lazio and Napoli were among those placed under investigation.

Milan and Napoli declined to comment. A spokesman for Lazio said he was not aware of any probe.

$1 = 0.9228 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes

