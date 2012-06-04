FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Coach Zeman completes return to Roma
June 4, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Coach Zeman completes return to Roma

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, June 4 (Reuters) - Zdenek Zeman was confirmed as the new coach of AS Roma on Monday, 13 years after the straight-talking yet flamboyant tactician left the role following his first stint in charge.

The deal had long been in the works but the 65-year-old former Pescara boss - famous in Italy for his often controversial musings on the game - has finally put pen to paper on a two-year deal, the club said in a short statement.

He replaces Spaniard Luis Enrique, who quit last month at the end of the season after American-owned Roma lost 14 league matches and failed to qualify for European competition.

Zeman, who was born in Prague but is a naturalised Italian, managed Roma between 1997 and 1999 and the exciting style of football his side played left a deep impression on their supporters and enamoured club captain Francesco Totti.

Zeman’s Pescara were promoted to Serie A last season with a team that drew plaudits for their attacking prowess. (Reporting By Gavin Jones and Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)

