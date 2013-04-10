FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Italian FA sees "no need" for goal-line technology
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 10, 2013 / 5:56 PM / in 4 years

Soccer-Italian FA sees "no need" for goal-line technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, April 10 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s football federation (FIGC) has said that he does not think goal line technology is necessary in Serie A.

“From the first day of the championship this season, the referees have perfectly identified all the situations,” he told Italian media.

“There has been no case of a wrong call in a ball-over-the line decision from the referees and assistant referees,” he added. “In this moment, I don’t see any particular need for technology.”

Italy has this season followed the lead of European soccer’s governing body UEFA in introducing an additional linesman on each goal line.

Last season’s competition was affected by a key decision in a top-of-the-table clash between AC Milan and leaders Juventus when officials failed to spot that a Sulley Muntari header for Milan had crossed the line.

Milan were leading 1-0 at the time but Juve hit back to draw 1-1 and went on to win the title unbeaten. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)

