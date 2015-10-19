FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Soccer-Banned Kuwait steps down as host of 2015 Gulf Cup
October 19, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Soccer-Banned Kuwait steps down as host of 2015 Gulf Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects final para to show Qatar beat Saui Arabia)

KUWAIT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait has stepped down as host of December’s Gulf Cup of Nations, its cabinet said on Monday, following FIFA’s decision last week to suspend the country’s football association.

FIFA said the ban was handed down because of government interference in the running of the KFA.

Kuwait were also banned twice for government interference in 2007 and 2008 but the latest suspension could have ramifications for the February election that will decide the new president of world soccer’s governing body.

The emirate is home to influential sports power broker Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.

He is a former oil minister, honorary president of the KFA, a FIFA executive committee member and president of the Association of National Olympic Committees.

Sheikh Ahmad carries significant sway in the 47-member Asian Football Confederation.

Qatar beat hosts Saudi Arabia 2-1 to win last year’s Gulf Cup. (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Tony Jimenez/Martyn Herman)

