Soccer-GFH Capital sign Leeds United takeover deal

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Dubai-based GFH Capital has signed a deal to buy former English soccer champions Leeds United following protracted negotiations, the club said on Wednesday.

“The signing of this deal marks the start of a one-month transitional period in terms of full change in ownership and control of the club,” the club said in a statement on its web site.

“Following Football League approval, GFH Capital Limited will be 100 percent shareholders,” it added.

Leeds, who won the Premier League in 1992, are currently in the Championship, the second tier of English soccer.