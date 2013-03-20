FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GFH Capital says seeking new investment in Leeds, not full sale
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2013 / 3:58 PM / in 5 years

GFH Capital says seeking new investment in Leeds, not full sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The Dubai-based owner of Leeds United said on Wednesday it was seeking new investment in the English soccer club it bought three months ago but denied that it planned to sell up completely.

“To clarify and as previously stated, GFH Capital is looking for investment in part of its share in the club, not its entirety,” the owner said in a statement issued by the English championship (second division) club.

The statement contrasts with comments from Gulf Finance House, the parent company of GFH Capital, which said in its annual financial report that it was looking to sell its stake and that negotiations on a deal had begun.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.