FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man Utd broadens kit supply talks beyond Nike
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 4 years ago

Man Utd broadens kit supply talks beyond Nike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - English soccer champions Manchester United are talking to several sportswear companies about a new kit supply deal to replace one with Nike that expires next year, the club said on Tuesday.

United had opened talks with Nike last year on a renewal but the club is yet to clinch an agreement with the U.S. company. United have now confirmed that they have also started talks with rival suppliers.

“We currently are in discussions with multiple parties regarding our global retail, apparel and product licensing business starting in the 2015-16 season,” a United spokesman said.

“This process is a routine practice used for our global and regional sponsorship deals and helps us to maximise the value/ structure of the club’s partnerships,” he added.

The Nike deal generated revenue of 38 million pounds ($63.02 million) in the 2012-13 season, including United’s share of the profit from global sales of shirts and other merchandise.

British newspapers have reported that United were seeking to generate upwards of 60 million pounds a year from a new contract.

Nike and its German rival Adidas are the two dominant companies in the soccer kit market.

However, third-ranked Puma boosted its standing on Monday when it announced it had ousted Nike as the partner for Premier League club Arsenal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.