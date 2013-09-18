FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Man Utd forecasts record revenues for 2013-14 season
September 18, 2013 / 10:29 AM / 4 years ago

Soccer-Man Utd forecasts record revenues for 2013-14 season

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - English soccer champions Manchester United have forecast record revenues of between 420 and 430 million pounds ($683.81 million) in 2013-14 helped by new television and sponsorship deals.

United, controlled by the American Glazer family, forecast underlying profit of 128-133 million pounds in the period to June 2014. The targets were based on the team finishing third in the English Premier League and reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League and domestic cups.

Revenues in the year to June 2013 came in at 363.2 million pounds ($577.6 million), just ahead of the club’s forecast. Profit was 108.6 million pounds, excluding items such as interest and tax payments.

