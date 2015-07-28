FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coach of Mexican soccer team accused of punching journalist
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 28, 2015 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

Coach of Mexican soccer team accused of punching journalist

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - The coach of Mexico’s national soccer team was accused on Monday of punching a journalist in the neck during an altercation at the Philadelphia airport, a day after Mexico’s triumph in Sunday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.

Coach Miguel Herrera has yet to comment on the incident. Neither Mexico’s soccer federation nor the coach responded to requests for comment.

In an interview with Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca, journalist Christian Martinoli said the incident took place when Herrera spotted him in the security line at the airport, and threatened him and struck him in the neck.

Martinoli had strongly criticized Herrera, well known for his emotional sideline outbursts, during the team’s early exit from a previous tournament in Chile.

TV Azteca’s parent company, Grupo Salinas, called on Mexico’s soccer federation to launch an immediate investigation into the incident in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Anahi Rama and Carlos Pacheco; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.