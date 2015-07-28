FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico fires coach Miguel Herrera after punching incident

Reuters Staff

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s national soccer team coach Miguel Herrera has been dismissed, the president of the Mexican soccer federation, Decio de Maria, said on Tuesday, a day after Herrera allegedly punched a reporter at Philadelphia airport.

A sports journalist for Mexico’s TV Azteca, Christian Martinoli, said on Monday that Herrera threatened him and hit him in the neck at the airport. The Mexican team was heading home a day after it won the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)

