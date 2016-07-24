Soccer-Peralta warms up for Olympics with hat-trick in Liga MX

MEXICO CITY, July 24 (Reuters) - Mexico striker Oribe Peralta, who helped his country win their first Olympic soccer gold medal in London four years ago, warmed up for the Rio Games with a hat-trick in the Mexican league at the weekend.

Peralta, who scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Brazil in the 2012 final for a tally of four in the Olympic tournament, struck three times in America's 3-1 win over Toluca.

America joined Liga MX champions Pachuca on six points at the top of the Apertura championship standings after two matches.

The 32-year-old Peralta, who will now join up with Mexico's under-23 squad this week, is again one of their permitted three over-age players for the Aug. 5-21 tournament.

Mexico are in Group C with Germany, South Korea and Fiji.

They host Argentina, gold medal winners in 2004 and 2008, in a warm-up in Puebla on Thursday. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)