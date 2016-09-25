Soccer-La Volpe ends America's home jinx in first match at helm

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Former Mexico coach Ricardo La Volpe celebrated America's first home win of the season in his first match in charge when they beat UNAM Pumas 2-1 at the Azteca on Saturday.

America, who appointed the Argentine on Thursday in place of the sacked Ignacio Ambriz, had taken only one point from their previous four home games in the Apertura championship.

They are fourth in the standings with 18 points, five behind unbeaten leaders UANL Tigres and one ahead of Pumas, after 11 matches in their quest to add to their record 12 Liga MX titles.

"We won in style, it was a match we had to win," said La Volpe, nicknamed 'Bigoton' for his trademark big moustache, after his new side had scored twice in the opening four minutes of the Mexico City derby.

"I have to praise my workers...because they gave all on the pitch. We're going to try to win battle after battle to reach the knockout rounds and the title," he told reporters.

The top eight teams after the 17-match league phase of the championship qualify for the title knockout rounds.

"We're getting to know each other with the squad and there is lots to correct. I felt the players tense today but they'll loosen up," added the 64-year-old La Volpe, a former Argentina goalkeeper who has spent most of his coaching career in Mexico.

Paraguay defender Pablo Aguilar and Brazilian midfielder William Da Silva scored for America with Uruguayan Matias Britos pulling one back for Pumas on the stroke of halftime.

"I know I'm not a magician, what I'm contracted for is for the team to play well... because I'm not going to change my philosophy of preparing teams to win playing well," La Volpe told broadcaster and club owners Televisa at his unveiling on Thursday.

La Volpe, who steered Mexico to CONCACAF Gold Cup victory in 2003, the last-16 at the 2006 World Cup finals in Germany and won the Liga MX title with Atlante in 1993, is noted for the good football played by his teams.

Another Argentine coach, Pablo Marini, resigned on Friday after his Veracruz side lost 1-0 at home to Guadalajara. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Davis)