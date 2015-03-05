FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-MLS signs four-year television deal with Eurosport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Major League Soccer (MLS) announced on Thursday a four-year contract with European sports broadcaster Eurosport which will see MLS games shown across the continent.

The announcement follows a recent four-year deal with Britain’s Sky Sports network.

“We see the recent signings of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard as further proof of the willingness of the league and its owners to invest in globally recognised names,” Eurosport Group CEO Peter Hutton said in a statement.

“This can only help us to grow MLS internationally.”

Liverpool’s Gerrard will join LA Galaxy after the conclusion of this year’s Premier League campaign while Lampard will link up with New York City FC.

Eurosport plans to show MLS games live and during prime time in all of its European markets, excluding the United Kingdom.

The 20th MLS season kicks off on Friday when the defending champion LA Galaxy host the Chicago Fire. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Washington; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
