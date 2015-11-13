FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-New Zealand says won't appeal Olympic exclusion
#Olympics News
November 13, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

Soccer-New Zealand says won't appeal Olympic exclusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand will not take the Oceania Football Confederation’s decision to exclude its men’s soccer team from next year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, New Zealand Football said on Friday.

“Despite legal advice recommending an appeal on a number of grounds on the specific case of the disqualification, we have taken the view not to proceed,” NZF President Deryck Shaw said in a statement.

The New Zealand men’s under-23 side were disqualified just hours before the final of Oceania’s Olympic qualifying tournament in July for fielding an ineligible player.

The OFC last month rejected an appeal against the decision to disqualify New Zealand for selecting South Africa-born defender Deklan Wynne. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)

