Nissan says to sponsor City Football Group in five-year deal
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 17, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan says to sponsor City Football Group in five-year deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 17 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said it will become a sponsor of City Football Group, whose soccer clubs include Manchester City, aiming to boost its presence overseas through sports deals.

Nissan gave no financial details for the five-year deal with City Football Group, which is owned by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour and is expanding globally.

“This innovative partnership enhances Nissan’s investment in the game of soccer which is a key platform to further strengthen our brand globally,” Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in a statement on Thursday.

Japan’s second-biggest car maker also replaced Ford Motor Co as the sponsor of European Champions League soccer in a four-year deal starting next month.

The City Football Group took control of Australian A-League team Melbourne City and plans to launch a new U.S. team, New York City, in 2015. It also bought a stake of around 20 percent in Nissan-backed Yokohama F. Marinos in May.

Manchester City won the English Premier League in May, their second league title in the past three seasons. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
