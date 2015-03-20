Soccer-No Team GB in Rio without full agreement says Boyce

March 20 (Reuters) - Great Britain will not be allowed to enter the 2016 Olympic soccer tournaments unless all four British nations agree on sending teams, FIFA vice-president Jim Boyce has stated, casting doubts on their participation in Rio.

The Football Association of Wales was reported to be “livid” with the proposal put forward by the English FA to send a side to Brazil, and the Scottish and Northern Irish associations have also been opposed in the past.

Despite that opposition, Team GB competed in the men’s and women’s events at the London Olympics in 2012.

But Boyce, a former president of the Northern Irish federation, told reporters in Zurich that world governing body FIFA would need to approve such a plan and would only do so if all four British countries were in agreement.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have long been concerned about losing their individual status with FIFA and being subsumed into one Great Britain team for all international events.

“I was given an absolute categorical assurance from FIFA that unless full agreement could be reached, there would be no GB team participating at next year’s Olympics,” Boyce said. (Reporting By Steve Tongue; Editing by John O‘Brien)