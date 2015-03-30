FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-FA end plan for combined British team at Rio Games - report
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
March 30, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Soccer-FA end plan for combined British team at Rio Games - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The English Football Association have scrapped plans to send a combined British soccer team to compete at next year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of opposition from other home nations, the BBC reported on Monday.

The BBC said the FA had written to the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish associations to inform them.

Britain fielded a unified soccer team managed by the FA, after a 52-year absence, at the London 2012 Olympics although at the time it was seen as a one-off move to mark the home Games.

Several Welsh and Scottish players played at London 2012 without the blessing of their national associations.

Debate has raged over a British soccer team, with the Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish FAs concerned that agreeing to unite for the Olympics would jeopardise their independent status within soccer’s world governing body FIFA.

Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.